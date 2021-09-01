Daxor Corporation CEO and President Michael Feldschuh Provides Corporate Update in Letter to Shareholders

I have never been more excited about the progress of our company or the prospects for our business in the time ahead. Daxor has been working hard for years as the global leader in blood volume measurement technology to drive sales and adoption of our novel FDA-cleared diagnostic in the healthcare system. The opportunity for our customers is the promise of smart individualized volume care which substantially improves health outcomes for patients and the financial and quality outcomes for hospital systems. The opportunity for our business is to scale into the total serviceable market of more than ten million tests per year in the United States alone through organic growth, partnership, and joint ventures. In 2022, Daxor plans on launching its new point-of-care blood volume analysis systems, developed under multiple contracts by the US Department of Defense (US DOD), a significant leap forward in our market-leading technology and the most important product launch in 20 years for the company. Our new systems are planned to be three times faster, simpler, and as announced in March of this year will have an option for a novel fluorescing marker as well as a nuclear tracer for use in new care settings beyond our current systems.

To realize that promise and the enormous market potential for our products requires the company to execute on three key areas of performance: strong commercialization, next-generation product development, and continued clinical outcomes. I am pleased to report that in the first half of 2021 we have made important breakthroughs building on our focus in each of these key areas.

Beginning with financial performance, the Company is pleased to report a 26.5 percent increase in the unaudited revenues of our blood volume diagnostic operating division for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenue growth was driven by a combination of the sale and leasing of our capital equipment to hospitals and orders for our single-use blood volume diagnostics kits for heart failure management, critical care use, as well as other indications. Additionally, revenue accrued from the US DOD orders as well as third-party companies contracting with Daxor to conduct blood volume analysis on their products. As of this date, the Company year-to-date has sold, leased, placed devices for research, or opened new reference lab accounts with eight new clients in addition to focusing on growing business at the existing install base. Many of these new accounts are just beginning to ramp up as they integrate the diagnostic into their treatment protocols.