AgEagle Aerial Systems CEO, Brandon Torres Declet, to Serve as Keynote Speaker at Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas on September 8, 2021

AgEagle, Measure and MicaSense to Exhibit in Booth 423

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of drones, sensors and software, today announced that AgEagle CEO Brandon Torres Declet will serve as a keynote speaker at the Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2021 conference to be held at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on September 7-9, 2021.

In the keynote discussion titled Mapping the Market Curve of Commercial Drone Adoption Today… and Tomorrow, Declet will join Jeremiah Karpowicz, Group Editorial Director at Diversified Communications, in a highly engaging discussion regarding specific industries capitalizing on the power of UAV solutions today.

In addition, AgEagle and its subsidiaries, Measure Global (“Measure”) and MicaSense, will be exhibiting within the event’s Exhibit Hall at Booth #423, where key members of the Company’s teams will be available for one-on-one product demos and discussions and interviews with the media.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

  • WHO: Brandon Torres Declet, Chief Executive Officer, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
  • WHAT: Keynote Address: Mapping the Market Curve of Commercial Drone Adoption Today… and Tomorrow
  • WHERE: The Mirage Theatre | Opening & Keynotes
  • WHEN: Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM Pacific Time

Commercial UAV Expo America, presented by Commercial UAV News, is the leading international trade fair and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial unmanned aerial systems. Industries covered include Construction, Drone Delivery, Energy & Utilities, Forestry & Agriculture, Mining & Aggregates, Infrastructure & Transportation, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security and Surveying & Mapping.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries, MicaSense and Measure Global, are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry.  Today, AgEagle. is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals.  For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com, www.measure.com and www.micasense.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts:
   
Investor Relations:  
Gateway Investor Relations   
Matt Glover or Cody Cree
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: UAVS@gatewayIR.com  		Media:
Clarity PR
Monica Feig
Phone: 818-917-0770
Email: ageagle@clarity.pr 




