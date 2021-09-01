checkAd

Swisher International Renews Data Partnership with National Retail Solutions to Expand Brand Strategies with Independent Tobacco Retailers

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) and operator of a leading point-of-sale network for independent retailers nationwide, announced that Swisher International has entered into a multi-year data license renewal for certain NRS point-of-sale (POS) scanner data. NRS’ POS network serves over 13,100 independent convenience stores and other small format retailers nationwide. 

"We are excited to continue to work with Swisher to unlock the opportunity within the independent tobacco licensed retailers that are part of the NRS network," explained Vanessa Strain, Vice President of Sales with NRS. "Brands that understand the value and upside of these stores and activate the insights derived from our first of its kind dataset are positioned to enjoy growth that outpaces the industry."

"The NRS data has given Swisher a line of sight into a segment of retail that has been hard for us to read. This dataset has enabled us to both build out brand strategies tailored to the Independent and also act tactically against sizable store-level opportunities," said Greg Schmidt Senior Director of Business Analytics at Swisher International. "We have just scratched the surface with our efforts," he concluded. 

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):
National Retail Solutions operates a POS terminal-based platform for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, integration with Boss Revolution communication and payment services, and integration with the BR Club loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

About Swisher: 
Swisher is built on a long-standing passion to deliver superior products and lasting connections. We continue to find new ways to fulfill our mission of being the leading source of iconic brands, products, and experiences adult consumers desire more than any other. As a company, Swisher has evolved from making superior tobacco products to helping adult consumers discover what inspires them through experiences that promote culture and lifestyle.

Contact:
Bill Ulrey
IDT Investor Relations
Phone: (973) 438-3838
E-mail: invest@idt.net





