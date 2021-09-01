checkAd

Compass Diversified Completes Simplification of Tax Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

Reclassification as Corporation for Tax Purposes Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that it has completed its planned tax reclassification. Effective today, Compass Diversified Holdings (the “Trust”) will be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

“Simplifying our tax structure is an important milestone for our company that we believe will position CODI for continued success and new opportunities,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “We expect that being treated as a corporation will unlock substantial value for our shareholders due to several key benefits. In particular, we expect the removal of certain administrative requirements for our shareholders will allow us to expand our shareholder base and improve the likelihood of our stock’s inclusion within stock indices. We also anticipate having a significantly lower cost of capital moving forward. With the lowest cost of capital among our peers, we have built a competitive advantage in the marketplace that we believe will be a key differentiator as we continue to seek opportunistic acquisitions and to manage leading businesses. Our Board and talented management team are excited to continue leveraging our permanent capital structure to drive long term shareholder value and reach an even larger group of investors.”

CODI expects that being treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes will:

  • Increase share liquidity with broadened pool of investors;
  • Reduce weighted average cost of capital;
  • Create more flexibility in investment decisions;
  • Improve the likelihood of CODI’s stock’s inclusion within stock indices;
  • Improve the Company’s profile with ratings agencies; and
  • Reduce administrative cost.

As previously announced, in order to offset a portion of the tax liability to the shareholders as result of the election to cause the Trust to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes, the Board declared a special cash distribution of $0.88 per share on the Trust’s common shares (the “Common Shares”). The distribution on the Common Shares is payable on September 7, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on August 31, 2021.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Compass Diversified Completes Simplification of Tax Structure Reclassification as Corporation for Tax Purposes Designed to Unlock Shareholder ValueWESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...