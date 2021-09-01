The First of Long Island Corporation Continues Its Branch Optimization Strategy

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported that the Bank will close and consolidate eight (8) branches into nearby locations on November 30, 2021. The announcement follows the 2020 closing and consolidation of six (6) branches as Senior Management is implementing its plan to right-size the legacy branch network while expanding geographically with de novo branching. New branch growth is currently focused on eastern Suffolk County, New York with a branch opened in December 2020 at 140 Main Street in Riverhead and a branch preparing to open in the next several weeks at 100 Pantigo Place in East Hampton.



President & CEO Chris Becker commented, “Our branch optimization strategy has many facets including: 1) de novo branching in new markets; 2) creating efficiencies in existing markets through closures and consolidations; 3) supporting our branding efforts by relocating branches to properties with desirable visibility; and 4) responding to customers migrating to our digital channels by adjusting staffing levels and hours of operation. By optimizing the strategic placement of our physical branch network, we are ensuring appropriate resource allocation to our growing market area. At the same time, our investments in digital channels allow us to best serve customer demand no matter the physical location. Our goal is to provide our customers access to exceptional banking services throughout the Bank’s footprint while also improving convenience and efficiency for long-term success.”