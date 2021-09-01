checkAd

Entera Bio Selected for Late Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 2 6-Month Osteoporosis Data at ASBMR 2021 Annual Meeting

‒ Second of Two Presentations to be Delivered by Entera ‒

‒ Final 6-Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Results Show Dose-Related Efficacy ‒  

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced it has been selected by the 2021 Program Committee of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting for a late breaking oral presentation titled “A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass – 6 Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) results”. The ASBMR Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on October 1-4, 2021, in San Diego, California. Entera was previously selected for a poster presentation of the same Phase 2 study’s 3-month results.

Details for both presentations are as follows:

3-Month Results

  • Abstract Title: A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass - An Interim Three-Month Analysis
  • Presentation Type: Poster Presentation
  • Dates/Times:
    • Biotechnology of Aging Skeleton Symposium – Thursday, September 30, 2021
    • Plenary Session – 5:00 pm PT Friday, October 1, 2021
    • General Session – 1:00 pm PT Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Presenter: Dr. Arthur Santora, Entera’s Chief Medical Officer

6-Month Results

  • Abstract Title: A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass – 6 Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) results
  • Presentation Type: Oral Presentation
  • Date/Time:
    • Late Breaking: Clinical Treatment – 12:15 pm PT Monday, October 4, 2021
  • Presenter: Dr. Arthur Santora, Entera’s Chief Medical Officer

“As we prepare for our pivotal Phase 3 study we expect it will be very productive to present EB613 as a promising oral alternative for the treatment of osteoporosis to physicians and clinical investigators potentially looking to participate in the study or consider prescribing EB613 upon regulatory approval. As further validation of the significance of our results, the feedback following the stringent peer review process has been very positive and according to the ASBMR, the presentation is expected to receive a lot of attention at the upcoming scientific meeting,” stated Entera CEO Spiros Jamas.

