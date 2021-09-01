Entera Bio Selected for Late Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 2 6-Month Osteoporosis Data at ASBMR 2021 Annual Meeting

‒ Second of Two Presentations to be Delivered by Entera ‒



‒ Final 6-Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Results Show Dose-Related Efficacy ‒

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced it has been selected by the 2021 Program Committee of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting for a late breaking oral presentation titled “A Six-month Phase 2 Study of Oral PTH in Postmenopausal Women with Low Bone Mass – 6 Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) results”. The ASBMR Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on October 1-4, 2021, in San Diego, California. Entera was previously selected for a poster presentation of the same Phase 2 study’s 3-month results.