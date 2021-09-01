checkAd

KYN Capital Group, Inc. Confirms Retirement Date of July 7th, 2021 with Transfer Agent for 400 Million Free Trading Unrestricted Common Shares to Company Treasury

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC), is pleased to announce that the company has confirmed with their transfer agent that on July 7th, 2021 a third party retired 400 million free trading shares to the company treasury. The company has also uploaded their June 30th, 2021 financial and disclosure statements to OTC Markets.

As announced in August, KYN Capital Group is on track to release a series of products, including an overhaul to the corporate website, the Koinfold Crypto Exchange, a Home Services Marketplace, as well as a Super App which integrates all these services and more into its own powerful proprietary platform. These verticals will provide several new revenue streams for the company while also allowing KYN Capital Group to become the first to package such technologies into a streamlined user experience. These updates regarding major milestones have an expected delivery schedule during the period of September 15th - October 15th.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions ad development in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFT (Non Fungible Token) and touchless payment markets. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
KYN Capital Group, Inc.

info@kyncap.com





