KYN Capital Group, Inc. Confirms Retirement Date of July 7th, 2021 with Transfer Agent for 400 Million Free Trading Unrestricted Common Shares to Company Treasury

CARSON CITY, NV, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC), is pleased to announce that the company has confirmed with their transfer agent that on July 7th, 2021 a third party retired 400 million free trading shares to the company treasury. The company has also uploaded their June 30th, 2021 financial and disclosure statements to OTC Markets.

As announced in August, KYN Capital Group is on track to release a series of products, including an overhaul to the corporate website, the Koinfold Crypto Exchange, a Home Services Marketplace, as well as a Super App which integrates all these services and more into its own powerful proprietary platform. These verticals will provide several new revenue streams for the company while also allowing KYN Capital Group to become the first to package such technologies into a streamlined user experience. These updates regarding major milestones have an expected delivery schedule during the period of September 15th - October 15th.