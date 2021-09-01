Myovant Sciences to Participate in the 2021 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, we have two FDA-approved products. ORGOVYX (relugolix) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2020 as the first and only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and relugolix is also under regulatory review in Europe for men with advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix combination tablet (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) was approved in 2021 in the U.S. as MYFEMBREE as the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, and by the European Commission as RYEQO for the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of uterine fibroids in adult women of reproductive age. The therapy has also completed Phase 3 registration-enabling studies for women with endometriosis and is being assessed for the prevention of pregnancy. We are also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., is our majority shareholder. For more information, please visit our website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

