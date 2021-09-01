checkAd

Atlanticus Announces Promotion of Linda Brooks to Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a technology-enabled financial services company, today announced the appointment of Linda Brooks as Chief Technology Officer.

Mrs. Brooks will lead our technology development as Atlanticus continues to facilitate financial solutions to meet the needs of everyday consumers.

“Linda has been integral to our transformation over the last 10 years. She is a proven leader, mentor, problem solver and doer. Her leadership of our development efforts has created a source of differentiation and competitive advantage for our business. Under her leadership we have successfully launched new products, created best-in-class integration capabilities, mobile applications, and customer service and collections interfaces. I look forward to working with Linda as we continue to expand our offerings to everyday consumers.” said Jeff Howard, President, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Founded in 1996, our business utilizes proprietary analytics and a flexible technology platform to enable financial institutions to provide various credit and related financial services and products to everyday Americans. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $26 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare credit and general-purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

