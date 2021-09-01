Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering

The Company has an expanded liquidity position of over $200 million as of August 31, 2021 and has reduced cumulative net debt by $200 million year-to-date. These actions position Exela well to pursue strategic growth investments and other value creation opportunities. As discussed on our Q2 2021 earnings call, the Company plans to continue the strategy to further create shareholder value through opportunistic debt repurchases to improve Exela’s free cash flow generation.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, today announced that the Company completed its $150 million at-the market equity program (ATM) announced on June 30, 2021.

Ron Cogburn, Exela’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “I want to thank our vibrant and global shareholder base, especially the retail investors for showing their continued support and confidence in us as we continue to transform Exela to become a global powerhouse with leading brand recognition in the industries we serve.”

Note:

Net debt is calculated as the difference between the total debt outstanding (including $1.0 billion of senior secured notes, $355.1 million of term loans under the Credit Agreement, $83.5 million of revolving credit facility, $21.8 million of capital leases and $32.0 million of other debt) and the sum of $94.6 million debt repurchased (but not retired following the quarter end) and $161.0 million of consolidated cash balances as of August 31, 2021.

Liquidity as defined per the third amendment of the credit agreement effective May 15, 2020. Includes $24 million as addbacks for fees paid for advisory and professional services in the Year-to-date period.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.