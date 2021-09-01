checkAd

Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:30  |  68   |   |   

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, today announced that the Company completed its $150 million at-the market equity program (ATM) announced on June 30, 2021.

The Company has an expanded liquidity position of over $200 million as of August 31, 2021 and has reduced cumulative net debt by $200 million year-to-date. These actions position Exela well to pursue strategic growth investments and other value creation opportunities. As discussed on our Q2 2021 earnings call, the Company plans to continue the strategy to further create shareholder value through opportunistic debt repurchases to improve Exela’s free cash flow generation.

Ron Cogburn, Exela’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “I want to thank our vibrant and global shareholder base, especially the retail investors for showing their continued support and confidence in us as we continue to transform Exela to become a global powerhouse with leading brand recognition in the industries we serve.”

Note:

Net debt is calculated as the difference between the total debt outstanding (including $1.0 billion of senior secured notes, $355.1 million of term loans under the Credit Agreement, $83.5 million of revolving credit facility, $21.8 million of capital leases and $32.0 million of other debt) and the sum of $94.6 million debt repurchased (but not retired following the quarter end) and $161.0 million of consolidated cash balances as of August 31, 2021.

Liquidity as defined per the third amendment of the credit agreement effective May 15, 2020. Includes $24 million as addbacks for fees paid for advisory and professional services in the Year-to-date period.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exela-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/exelatechnologies/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering IRVING, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader across numerous industries, today announced that the Company completed its $150 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...