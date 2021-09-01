DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Positive Business Results in the First Half Year 2021 01-Sep-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive business development in the first half year 2021

Key word: Half-Year Report 2021

- Total revenue EUR 8,2 million (p.y. EUR 4,6 million) +78,5 %

- Patient days 15.525 (p.y. 9.721) + 59,7 %

- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +2.278 kEUR (p.y. +15 kEUR)

- EBITDA-Margin 27,9 % (p.y. 0,3 %)

- Operating result (EBIT) + 1.675 kEUR (p.y. -509 kEUR)

- Result for shareholders of the parent company + 1.552 kEUR (p.y. -645 kEUR)

- Earning per share EUR + 5,29 (p.y. EUR -2,20)

- Positive business development expected to continue in second half year, good financial resources

Köln, September 01, 2021: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group registered a very positive business performance in the first six months. Both clinics contributed to this result through good occupancy rates. Due to the positive patient response, we were able to significantly increase our occupancy rate.

Despite the difficult conditions caused by Covid-19 the clinic Mecklenburgische Schweiz was again able to expand revenue by +11% to a total of EUR 5 million in the first half of 2021. We expect the positive trend to continue in the second half of the year.

Our new clinic in Bad Brückenau already achieved revenue of EUR 3.2 million in the first half of the year. Occupancy rate is developing according to plan.

The start-up of the third LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land located near Cologne is currently being prepared. The aim is to start clinic operations in the second quarter of 2022. We have approved the architectural designs for the construction of a fourth clinic.