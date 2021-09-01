checkAd

BRW - $0.033 August Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 14:45  |  37   |   |   

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BRW) (the “Fund”), a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of $0.033 per share on August 31, 2021, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021.

Managed Distribution Plan. The above distribution was declared in accordance with the Fund’s managed distribution plan, whereby the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an initial annual minimum fixed rate of 8.00%, based on the average monthly net asset value of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average net asset value from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the net asset value is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 8.00% of the previous month’s average net asset value, divided by twelve. The Fund will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the net asset value of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the Fund’s distributions or from the terms of the Fund’s managed distribution plan. The Board may amend the terms of the plan or terminate the plan at any time. The amendment or termination of the plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s common shares. The plan will be subject to the periodic review by the Board, including a yearly review of the annual minimum fixed rate to determine if an adjustment should be made.

Wertpapier


