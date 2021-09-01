Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources and Updates 2021 Guidance

“With these assets and newly expanded team, we are well positioned to take the Company to the next level. This acquisition materially expands our opportunity set, adding high-margin Haynesville production and substantial core drilling inventory while providing additional global market access through the LNG corridor. It also further de-risks our enterprise, increases free cash flow, extends our maturity profile and accelerates our deleveraging goals. Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue opportunities to further increase our scale and enhance our ability to responsibly and sustainably drive additional value for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to incorporate Indigo’s assets into SWN’s premier US natural gas portfolio. More importantly, we want to welcome many of its talented people to Southwestern. They complement our high performance culture and share our collective passion to stretch the limits of what is possible,” said Bill Way, Southwestern Energy President and Chief Executive Officer.

Southwestern Energy is providing updated 2021 guidance, which incorporates the acquired Haynesville assets starting on September 1, 2021. Free cash flow generation for 2021 is expected to increase to a range of $425 to $475 million. The Company plans to use this increased cash flow for debt reduction, which is expected to drive its leverage below its 2 times net debt to EBITDA target by the end of 2021.

In Haynesville, the Company expects to complete the 2021 capital investment program currently in progress, and will average 6 rigs and approximately 2 completion crews, placing 15 to 20 gross wells to sales. To incorporate the investment in Haynesville, the Company’s expected 2021 capital investment range has increased to $1,085 to $1,145 million, which also includes the associated increase in capitalization of interest and expense.

Guidance Update

Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Total Year 2021 Production Total (Bcfe) 302 – 310 370 – 380 1,217 – 1,235 Total (Bcfe/day) 3.3 – 3.4 4.0 – 4.1 3.3 – 3.4 Liquids (% of production) ~18% ~14% ~18% E&P Metrics Lease operating expenses (per Mcfe) $0.92 – $0.96 $0.88 – $0.92 $0.91 – $0.95 General & administrative (per Mcfe) $0.08 – $0.12 $0.08 – $0.12 $0.08 – $0.12 Taxes, other than income (per Mcfe) $0.10 – $0.13 $0.06 – $0.10 $0.08 – $0.12 Natural gas discount to NYMEX, including basis hedges (per Mcf)(1) $0.79 – $0.85 $0.60 – $0.70 $0.57 – $0.67 NGL price realizations (% WTI)(2) 38 – 44% 40 – 48% 35 – 43% Oil discount to WTI ($/Bbl) $8.00 – $10.00 $8.00 – $10.00 $8.00 – $10.00 Income tax rate (~100% deferred) 24.3% Capital investment ($MM) $1,085 – $1,145 Capital investment (non-CI&E)(3) $930 – $970 Capitalized interest and expense $155 – $175

(1) Natural gas discount to NYMEX includes an estimated $0.12 to $0.15 per Mcf gain on basis hedges in Q3 2021, an estimated $0.07 to $0.10 per Mcf gain on basis hedges in Q4 2021, and an estimated $0.08 to $0.10 per Mcf gain on basis hedges for the full year 2021. (2) Based on $70 per Bbl WTI for Q3 2021 and Q4 2021 and $65 per Bbl WTI for the full year 2021. (3) Includes E&P development, land acquisition and other non-E&P investment.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is a leading U.S. producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids focused on responsibly developing large-scale energy assets in the nation’s most prolific shale gas basins. SWN’s returns-driven strategy strives to create sustainable value for its stakeholders by leveraging its scale, financial strength and operational execution. For additional information, please visit www.swn.com and www.swn.com/responsibility.

Forward Looking Statement

