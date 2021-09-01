Nobel Resources Provides Next Phase Diamond Drilling Plan, Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile and Announces Marketed Offering and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX-V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) Is pleased to announce that it is mobilizing to commence diamond drilling on the large targets identified on its Algarrobo copper project in Chile (the “Project”), Figure 1 (see news releases dated August 16 and June 11). The Company has laid out a minimum of 10,000 meters diamond drill program which is expected to commence on September 10, 2021. The contract has been awarded to AK Drilling, a highly reputable firm based in Santiago Chile.