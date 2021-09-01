checkAd

Emgold Identifies 20 Geophysical Exploration Targets for Follow up on Its Casa South Property, QC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces that it has received the results of a UAV-MAGTM survey (the "Mag Survey") carried out on behalf of Emgold by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Pioneer") and Generic Geo Inc ("Generic Geo") over the Casa South Property (the "Property") in the Abitibi Region, Quebec, Canada. The Property is located directly south of Hecla Mining Company's ("Hecla") (NYSE: HL) Casa Berardi Mine, as shown in Figure 1. The Mag Survey covered the majority of Emgold's 114 sq km property.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Location of the Casa South project (red) with respect to neighboring companies and mineral occurrences

The Mag Survey included 4,016 km of flight lines and 372 km of tie lines, for a total of 4,388 line-km flown in the survey. Lines were flown at 25 m intervals. Several interesting magnetic anomalies and structural features were identified. Highly magnetic intrusions are readily visible from the survey, along with many areas of magnetic disruption and magnetic lineaments that may be associated with structural and hydrothermal activity.

A Preliminary Structural Interpretation of the Casa South Area of Influence, Quebec Canada (the "Interpretation") was completed by Geokincern Limited ("Geokincern"). The analysis looked at geology, geophysical data from the Mag Survey, high resolution topographic data from NASA's Suttle Radar Topography Mission, and satellite imagery. The Interpretation identified structures including folds, faults and shears, dykes, and magnetic fabrics. This was overlain with gold anomalies in glacial till identified from historic RC till drilling conducted on the Property in the 1980's. Geokincern's Interpretation identified 20 geophysical exploration targets on the Property and ranked them for priority. Eight targets were identified associated with coincident soil anomalies and twelve targets associated with structural and aeromagnetic features were identified as secondary and tertiary targets.

Figure 2 shows a first order vertical derivative analysis ("VD Analysis") of the MS Survey with exploration targets shown in red. A VD Analysis quantifies the rate of change of the magnetic field as a function of elevation. It is used to delineate contacts between large-scale magnetic domains.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2: Vertical Derivative Analysis of Drone Magnetic Survey, Casa South Property, QC

