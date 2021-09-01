Lust for Life Brand Has Delivered Fashion Footwear to Major Retailers Including Burlington and TJ Maxx During Summer 2021

Market Changes Resulting from Pandemic Restrictions Have Resulted in New Opportunities to Fill Depleted Inventories and Expand Sales RangesNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Lust for Life, LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Lust for Life, LLC (the "Company"), the main subsidiary of Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBNW), is excited to announce that the Lust for Life Footwear brand ("LFL") has been focusing on developing boots and booties for the Fall 2021 season. Last year there were fewer boots produced due to pandemic stay-at-home restrictions. Inventory for this season became very low which gave the retailers a bigger appetite for the upcoming Fall 2021 season. LFL has begun developing products with large private label customers and will be shipping $700,000 dollars of exciting new styles in the fashion boot category during August and early September.

During last few months the Lust for Life team has been very pleased to have begun shipping its popular fashion footwear again to our main retailers, including Burlington, TJ Maxx and major retail discounters. This is part of our strategy with a continued work in progress into the private brand sector, via channels such as Bloomingdale's outlet.

As we proceed forward, Lust for Life is also in the process of building out its Spring collection to expand to retailers who are looking for a boutique house like us to source high profile, in-demand footwear products. The present changes in the marketplace have actually given us an edge up in both our business negotiations and as a sourcing agent for other retailers and wholesalers.

Lust for Life is looking forward to the continuing growth of the company's successful brand and private label sectors in the balance of 2021 and well beyond.

About Renewable Energy & Power, Inc.:

Renewable Energy & Power, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBNW) is the parent company to Lust for Life Group. RBNW is a holding company for apparel lines with both direct to consumer and wholesale sales to national retail chains. Previously, RBNW was focused on renewable energy projects, however in August 2019, with the acquisition of Blind Faith Concepts, Inc., which holds 100% of Lust for Life, LLC, RBNW's management determined to shift operations to focus on apparel. For more information on RBNW, visit www.lustforlifeshoes.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact:

Lust for Life Group

55 Washington Street

Suite 703

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Phone:718-971-9704

karenberend@thelflgroup.com

SOURCE: Renewable Energy & Power Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: