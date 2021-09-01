Deutsche Boerse August Cash Trading Volume EUR 137.6 billion
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse cash markets generated a turnover of EUR 137.6 billion in August, up from EUR 116.9 billion year ago.
- €106.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €95.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.9 billion (previous year: €4.6 billion)
- Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.9 billion (previous year: €3.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27 billion (previous year: €17.3 billion)
