Nova LifeStyle Inc. Provides Update on Successful Las Vegas Market 2021 Tradeshow

Las Vegas Market (LVMKT) showcased thousands of home furnishings lines on one easy-to-navigate campus, highlighting West Coast style and exclusive designs. Within four connected buildings and more than 4 million square feet of permanent and temporary showrooms, LVMKT showcases a comprehensive cross-category product offering of the latest introductions and proven best-sellers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY ) (“Nova LifeStyle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, Diamond Sofa, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, participated at Las Vegas Market Summer 2021 which took place August 22 - 26.

"We are very pleased to receive the positive feedback from current and prospective clients like Rapport, Lamps Plus, Regency, Coco Furniture Gallery and Slumberland with 120 stores across twelve states as well as the interaction we had with manufacturers, retailers and other businesses that support the furniture business," Tawny Lam, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Nova LifeStyle stated. “We are very proud to have launched several new upholstery collections, that capture the latest in-demand style while incorporate modular aspect and flexibility with comforts.”

“The past two years has presented unprecedented challenges, but it has also illustrated to us the importance of business relationships and managing for the turnaround which required investments on our end, including having the proper inventory levels to support the demand,” concluded Ms. Lam.

The Diamond Sofa showroom saw a steady flow of buyers attracted by fresh product introductions and product availability. Buyers at the show included US top-100 and international retailers, in addition to interior and event designers in the trade. In an industry fraught with pandemic-driven uncertainties amidst ocean freight price increases and shortages, Diamond Sofa achieves distinction with immediately available stock and continual introductions of excited products, as highlighted by industry publication Furniture Today in its opening day Market Issue article “Getting back to business”.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. is a well-established, innovative designer and distributor of modern lifestyle furniture; primarily sofas, dining room furniture, cabinets, office furniture and related components, bedroom furniture, and various accessories, in matching collections. Nova LifeStyle’s product lines include the Nova Brands and Diamond Sofa (www.diamondsofa.com). Nova's products feature urban contemporary styles that integrate comfort and functionality, incorporating upscale luxury designs which appeal to middle and upper middle-income consumers in the USA, China, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

Visit Nova LifeStyle's website at www.NovaLifeStyle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, among others, our ability to fully resume our operations and remain financially healthy, our expected future growth prospects.

Investor Relations Contact



