checkAd

Completion of the acquisition of LGT Group AB and update on full-year outlook for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

Company announcement no. 21 21
1 September 2021

Completion of the acquisition of LGT Group AB and update on full-year outlook for 2021

Following regulatory clearances by the relevant competition authorities, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the furniture logistics specialist LGT Group AB (“LGT Group”). The main transaction details were described in Company Announcement No. 18 – 21 dated 16 July 2021.

LGT Group will be included in the consolidated financial statements of NTG as of 1 September 2021. The acquisition is expected to contribute with approximately DKK 200 million in revenue and approximately DKK 15 million in adj. EBIT for the remaining four months of the year.

Update on full-year outlook for 2021

Financial performance so far in Q3 2021 has exceeded expectations, primarily driven by continued high activity and a better-than-expected ability to safeguard capacity despite increasing capacity shortages in both divisions.

Based on the expected financial impact from the acquisition of LGT Group and the improved financial outlook for both divisions, NTG raises its full-year expectations for 2021 as follows:

  • Revenue of approximately DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million (previously DKK 6,300 - 6,700 million).
  • Adj. EBIT of approximately DKK 490 - 520 million (previously DKK 450 - 490 million).

The updated full-year outlook for 2021 assumes that the prevailing market conditions and activity levels will not develop adversely while capacity shortages are expected to deteriorate slightly for the remainder of 2021.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                    
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Completion of the acquisition of LGT Group AB and update on full-year outlook for 2021 Company announcement no. 21 – 211 September 2021 Completion of the acquisition of LGT Group AB and update on full-year outlook for 2021 Following regulatory clearances by the relevant competition authorities, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Revival Gold to Present at Fall Conferences
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...