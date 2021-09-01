Plant Veda CEO to speak at Humane Society International Canada’s Forward Food Program

The Forward Food Program helps businesses and institutions across Canada increase offerings of delicious and nutritious plant-based options for environmental, health, animal welfare, and cost-saving benefits. As an exciting plant-based company with a commitment to sustainability, Plant Veda was invited to speak at the upcoming webinar on September 23, 2021, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that CEO Sunny Gurnani will be speaking at the upcoming Forward Food Program , organized by Humane Society International Canada.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to speak to businesses and foodservice professionals about how Plant Veda can broaden their menu with plant-based beverages, as more people are looking for healthier beverage alternatives,” says Sunny Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer of Plant Veda.

The theme for the event will be "Plant-Based For The Planet", and it will explore the sustainability benefits of plant-based foods, the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly meals, and strategies for foodservice professionals to adapt their menus. The event is targeted toward businesses and foodservice professionals as well as members of the general public.

“Our award-winning plant-based lassi was created specifically as a restaurant and foodservice beverage to accompany a meal - imagining that instead of ordering a sugar-filled carbonated drink, you have a smooth, fibre-rich, fully plant-based beverage made from wholesome cashew, oats and local fruits, that is sweetened by maple syrup,” says Gurnani. “Our drinks pair perfectly with meals due to its naturally acidic and probiotic nature to help with digestion. It is truly the 21st century’s beverage that every restaurant in the world should include on their menus.”

Those who wish to join the webinar can register now at the HSI Zoom registration page.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.