Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

NTG Nordic Transport Raises FY Outlook as Q3 So Far Exceeds Expectations (PLX AI) – NTG Nordic Transport raises FY outlook after saying Q3 has so far exceeded expectations. New outlook FY revenue of approximately DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million (previously DKK 6,300 - 6,700 million)New outlook FY Adj. EBIT of approximately DKK …



