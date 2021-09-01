checkAd

NTG Nordic Transport Raises FY Outlook as Q3 So Far Exceeds Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
01.09.2021   

  • (PLX AI) – NTG Nordic Transport raises FY outlook after saying Q3 has so far exceeded expectations.
  • New outlook FY revenue of approximately DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million (previously DKK 6,300 - 6,700 million)
  • New outlook FY Adj. EBIT of approximately DKK 490 - 520 million (previously DKK 450 - 490 million)
  • Q3 primarily driven by continued high activity and a better-than-expected ability to safeguard capacity despite increasing capacity shortages in both divisions
  • LGT Group acquisition is expected to contribute with approximately DKK 200 million in revenue and approximately DKK 15 million in adj. EBIT for the remaining four months of the year


Wertpapier


