Darlington Building Society Modernises Employee Communications and Customer Engagement with 8x8 XCaaS

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Darlington Building Society has deployed 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) as part of their wider digital transformation effort.

Darlington Building Society has been based in the town of Darlington since 1856. Today, the Society has nine branches spread across the North East, County Durham, and North Yorkshire, supported by Darlingtonline, the Society’s dedicated online banking service. The Society offers a range of savings and mortgage products designed to enable members to save for the future and realise the dream of home ownership.

Due to the sensitive and high-value nature of daily calls, the Society needed a robust communications and customer engagement system that could reliably handle steep call volumes, facilitate employee collaboration, and provide secure payment options, regardless of where employees and customers were located.

The Society wanted to invest in a cloud communications platform, providing staff with continuous access, whether they are working in the head office, one of the branches, or from home. Ensuring the organisation was fit for a hybrid workforce that could consistently deliver a high level of customer service was paramount to Darlington.

Darlington selected 8x8 XCaaS, which includes integrated contact centre, voice, video meetings, and chat capabilities. The Society implemented 8x8 across the entire business, ensuring that callers are quickly directed to the correct person, and staff can communicate and collaborate from anywhere. Additionally, with 8x8 Secure Pay, the Society’s employees can provide reliable and secure payment options to their members.

Sara Robinson, Savings Support Operations Manager at Darlington Building Society, oversaw the project and said, “We chose 8x8 because of their single, integrated cloud platform, and deep financial services industry expertise and experience, in order to deliver on our goals. We deployed in July 2021 with head office and branch numbers staying the same, ensuring a smooth transition as members are still able to communicate with us easily. Through this and more, 8x8 was able to demonstrate that they were the right partner for us, and we are excited to be working together as we continue to enhance customer and employee experiences at the Society.”

