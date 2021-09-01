checkAd

Caduceus Announces $5 Million Distribution Agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies.

The agreement calls for the delivery of 100 containers of McLovin's products. The value of the contract is USD 5 Million. Caduceus is pleased to announce that McLovin's is making the first delivery of 10 containers of product for Phillips Pet & Supplies ("Phillips") pursuant to the exclusive distribution agreement announced on June 1st, 2021. Both McLovin's and Phillips are committed to this important and strategic partnership.

This latest shipment is the largest single item order to date received by McLovin's and only represents 1 of out over 37 products in McLovin's portfolio. The Company expects to receive more bulk orders as it continues to ramp up its operational capacity to meet the high demand from its distribution partners.

"After months of intense preparation, we are proud to announce that we are in a position to ramp up the supply operation. We appreciate the patience by our partner Phillips and the trust in our company to handle this important supply agreement. More orders are expected for this product as the demand remains high", said David Ji, CEO of McLovin's Pet.

The Company also wishes to remind shareholders that it will taking part of an upcoming Q&A session. During the live Q&A Discord session, the Company will be further presenting McLovin's operations, developments, and revenue projections.

The Q&A will be taking place on the Company's Discord Channel and hosted by Apollo Assets. We invite investors to attend the Live Questions & Answers event by joining the designated Discord channel. Use this link to join and access the Caduceus / Apollo Assets Discord channel: https://discord.gg/apolloassets

The Q&A will be held on September 8th, 2021, at 6:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC."

