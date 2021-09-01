checkAd

WidePoint Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual conferences in September of 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Presenting Wednesday, September 8th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings September 8-9, 2021)

17th Annual Taglich Brothers Investment Conference
Presenting Monday, September 13th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern time at the TWA Hotel followed by investor meetings thereafter

Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference
One-on-one meetings September 15, 2021

To receive additional information, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact WYY@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860
WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662321/WidePoint-Sets-September-2021-Financ ...

