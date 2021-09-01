Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have recommended that Support.com shareholders vote "FOR" the proposed transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge") at Support.com's upcoming special meeting scheduled for September 10, 2021. Both ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals to be presented at the special meeting, in accordance with the unanimous recommendation of the Support.com Board.

"We welcome the favorable recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis and are pleased that both proxy advisory firms recognize the compelling merits of the transaction with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations reaffirm the Board's determination that the transaction with Greenidge provides the best path for maximizing value for Support.com shareholders."