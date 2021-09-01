checkAd

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") and Glass Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis"), have recommended that Support.com shareholders vote "FOR" the proposed transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge") at Support.com's upcoming special meeting scheduled for September 10, 2021. Both ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals to be presented at the special meeting, in accordance with the unanimous recommendation of the Support.com Board.

"We welcome the favorable recommendations from ISS and Glass Lewis and are pleased that both proxy advisory firms recognize the compelling merits of the transaction with Greenidge," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com President and Chief Executive Officer. "The ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations reaffirm the Board's determination that the transaction with Greenidge provides the best path for maximizing value for Support.com shareholders."

ISS and Glass Lewis are the two leading independent, third party proxy advisory firms which, among other services, provide proxy-voting recommendations to pension funds, investment managers, mutual funds and other institutional shareholders.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor, Harkins Kovler, LLC., toll free at +1 (800) 326-5997, toll at +1 (212) 468-5380, or by email at SPRT@harkinskovler.com

About Support.com
Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing™ environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Seite 1 von 3
support.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Wird support.com der profitabelste Bitcoin-Miner?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Support.com Shareholders Vote "FOR" the Proposed Transaction with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem ...
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division Set to Launch Beta Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS"
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Support.com-Aktie: Warum sie schon 1.493 % gestiegen ist!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.08.21Most Actives - die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: Valneva, Support.com & Steinhoff
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Amazon, Affirm, Salesforce, Globalstar, Support.com, Li Auto, Nio, Weber Grill - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Söllners HSR: "Turbo für Grün" - BioNTech, Jinko, Support.com, Tesla, Daimler, VW, Alibaba, Samsung
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Marktkompass: DAX stabil, GOLD & SUPPORT.COM | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
13.08.21Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Accesswire | Analysen
12.08.21Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Support.com Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand
Accesswire | Analysen