VerifyMe Receives Initial Order for 4 Million Brand Protection Labels from New Cannabis Client

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connects a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes announced today that it has received an …

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) ("VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company"), connects a brand's products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes announced today that it has received an initial order for 4 million VerifyMe technology enabled labels from a new cannabis related client. The client has expressed a need for approximately 3-5 million labels per month on a going forward basis, although the client is not obligated to order any additional labels from the Company. At launch, these unique VerifyMe codes will provide consumers the ability to authenticate the product using their smart phones. In addition, the brand can provide detailed product specification features. In the future it is expected that additional robust two-way consumer engagement and business intelligence features will be added.

VerifyMe's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, commented, "during the first quarter of 2021, we executed an aggressive sales and marketing plan that included the hiring of seasoned security print sales specialists along with a new robust website design and social media advertising campaign. We believe this plan is now bearing fruit as we signed what could potentially be one of our largest sales to date." White continued: "This sale came from a lead on our website and was sold to the new client in 60 days upon receipt which is also much less than our traditional sales cycle. We look forward to sharing new wins as they occur. White added: "Cannabis clients are dealing with counterfeiting problems as well as unique advertising and government product tracking and reporting requirements. VerifyMe's custom technology solution helps solves these issues."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track and trace software known as VeriPAS™ that allows both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VeriPAS™ is a serialization software system that brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

