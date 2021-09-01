checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr
First name: Alex
Last name(s): McCann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

b) LEI
529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares following vesting of awards held under Dialog Semiconductor Plc's Long Term Incentive Plan 2015, Deferred Bonus Plan 2013 and Employee Share Plan 2013 Price: 0.00 EUR Number of shares: 43787

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70015  01.09.2021 



DGAP-DD Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.09.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

