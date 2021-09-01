Today, Zynga Inc . (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced its iconic game, Words With Friends , is continuing its partnership with Born This Way Foundation in honor of the non-profit organization’s annual #BeKind21 campaign. As part of the collaboration, Words With Friends is featuring ‘Kindness’ as the Word Of The Day on September 1, kicking off the first day of #BeKind21 and encouraging players to pledge to 21 days of kindness.

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for Global #BeKind21 Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

The #BeKind21 movement was created by Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which supports youth mental health and works with young people to build a kinder, braver world. #BeKind21 calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21 to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. Now in its fourth year, #BeKind21 has quickly grown into a global phenomenon, bringing millions of people together to help build a culture of kindness.

"We are honored to receive Zynga's support in making 'Kindness' the Words With Friends word of the day for #BeKind21. Through our work, research, and mission, we've learned from young people that they believe experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places they live, work, and play will help to improve their mental wellness," said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. "#BeKind21 has a significant role to play in nurturing empathy, solidarity, hope, and wellness."

This marks the second year Words With Friends has teamed up with Born This Way Foundation to amplify the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health. In addition to the Word Of The Day takeover, players can sign up for #BeKind21 directly in the game. Players can also track their daily acts of kindness throughout the 21 days by downloading a customizable calendar provided by Born This Way Foundation.

“Acts of kindness can come in many different forms, and can be as simple as inviting a friend to play a game,” says Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “We’re honored to be a part of #BeKind21 to help inspire our players to weave large or small acts of kindness into their everyday lives, to help create a lasting impact.”