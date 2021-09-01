checkAd

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for Global #BeKind21 Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced its iconic game, Words With Friends, is continuing its partnership with Born This Way Foundation in honor of the non-profit organization’s annual #BeKind21 campaign. As part of the collaboration, Words With Friends is featuring ‘Kindness’ as the Word Of The Day on September 1, kicking off the first day of #BeKind21 and encouraging players to pledge to 21 days of kindness.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005019/en/

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for Global #BeKind21 Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for Global #BeKind21 Initiative (Graphic: Business Wire)

The #BeKind21 movement was created by Born This Way Foundation, a non-profit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which supports youth mental health and works with young people to build a kinder, braver world. #BeKind21 calls on participants to practice an act of kindness each day from September 1 to September 21 to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness. Now in its fourth year, #BeKind21 has quickly grown into a global phenomenon, bringing millions of people together to help build a culture of kindness.

"We are honored to receive Zynga's support in making 'Kindness' the Words With Friends word of the day for #BeKind21. Through our work, research, and mission, we've learned from young people that they believe experiencing, and even witnessing, more kindness in the places they live, work, and play will help to improve their mental wellness," said Cynthia Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of Born This Way Foundation. "#BeKind21 has a significant role to play in nurturing empathy, solidarity, hope, and wellness."

This marks the second year Words With Friends has teamed up with Born This Way Foundation to amplify the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health. In addition to the Word Of The Day takeover, players can sign up for #BeKind21 directly in the game. Players can also track their daily acts of kindness throughout the 21 days by downloading a customizable calendar provided by Born This Way Foundation.

“Acts of kindness can come in many different forms, and can be as simple as inviting a friend to play a game,” says Bernard Kim, Zynga’s President of Publishing. “We’re honored to be a part of #BeKind21 to help inspire our players to weave large or small acts of kindness into their everyday lives, to help create a lasting impact.”

Seite 1 von 2
Zynga Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Born This Way Foundation and Words With Friends Come Together for Global #BeKind21 Initiative Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced its iconic game, Words With Friends, is continuing its partnership with Born This Way Foundation in honor of the non-profit organization’s annual #BeKind21 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.212.000 Euro zur Verfügung? 3 explosive Wachstumsaktien, die im August ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
10.08.21Zyngas Match-3-Spiel für Mobilgeräte Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells lädt Spieler dazu ein, an der neuen In-Game-Event-Serie, Club Challenge, teilzunehmen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Zynga’s Magical Match-3 Mobile Game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Invites Players to Join Together for New In-Game Event Series, Club Challenge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Rollic übertrifft eine Milliarde Downloads weltweit
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Rollic Surpasses 1 Billion Total Downloads Worldwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Zynga schließt eine Vereinbarung zur Übernahme des Entwicklers von Handyspielen, StarLark, des Teams hinter dem erfolgreichen Franchise Golf Rival
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Zynga Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Mobile Game Developer StarLark, Team Behind the Hit Franchise, Golf Rival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Zynga Closes Acquisition of Chartboost, a Leading Mobile Advertising and Monetization Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Zynga gibt Finanzergebnisse für zweites Quartal 2021 bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Zynga Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten