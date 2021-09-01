checkAd

Arctic Wolf Selects AWS to Power Global Cybersecurity Offering at Scale

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Arctic Wolf Networks has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider to power the company’s innovative, cloud-native security operations platform. Arctic Wolf is one of the leading cybersecurity technology innovators in the world. The company provides turnkey, managed threat detection and response, risk management, cloud monitoring, and security training and awareness services to organizations. The company’s hybrid approach to security combines the scale, speed, and processing power of cloud-based automation with the experience of trained security experts to transform how organizations protect themselves. Using AWS’s unmatched portfolio of cloud capabilities, including containers, serverless, analytics, database, compute, and storage, Arctic Wolf can cost-effectively process more than 1.4 trillion unique security events a week from its global and fast-growing customer base. In addition, Arctic Wolf plans to leverage AWS’s proven global infrastructure to continue to expand its operations across Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.

Under the traditional cybersecurity model, companies typically relegate security to IT teams that rely on disparate technology solutions in an attempt to keep up with rapidly evolving threats. These systems can flood IT teams with security notifications, making it hard to differentiate between meaningful threats and noise and leaving organizations vulnerable to attack. In contrast, Arctic Wolf’s approach uses AWS to power and deliver its cloud-native Arctic Wolf Platform, which is remotely managed by Arctic Wolf’s “Concierge Security Team” (CST) in the cloud. The platform collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale and flags the CST when a potential threat requires additional scrutiny. The CST, in turn, alerts a customer only after they have validated a security incident and can provide recommended response options. In July 2021, Arctic Wolf used AWS to process and analyze more than 200 billion security events per day, including threats such as viruses, ransomware attacks, and compromised websites.

