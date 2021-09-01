checkAd

Rimini Street Awarded Grand Prize For Best Customer Support by the Japan Institute of Information Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Rimini Street has been awarded the Grand Prize for Best Customer Support from the Japan Institute of Information Technology (IT). Rimini Street earned this distinguished honor for its unique and innovative support model, which includes the Company’s proprietary, patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and platform. The judges recognized the quality, efficiency and continued evolution of Rimini Street’s support operations, vastly improved through its innovative, proprietary AI and Machine Learning platform that helps reduce the time to resolve support issues for its clients by 23% and deliver a global client satisfaction on closed cases of 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

Rimini Street Awarded Grand Prize For Best Customer Support by the Japan Institute of Information Technology (Graphic: Business Wire)

Innovative AI Platform Recognized for Further Enhancing Client Service and Satisfaction

The Japan Institute of IT engages in research and development to promote digitalization in Japanese businesses and further the industry-wide adoption of state-of-the-art information technology. Award winners for its Grand Prize for Best Customer Support are companies whose customer support initiatives make a far-reaching contribution to Japanese organizations and serve as a model of success for the industry – both today and in the future. Rimini Street’s Best Customer Support designation from the Japan Institute of IT shines a light on the Company’s support expertise and its continuous focus on enhancing client service and satisfaction. The judging committee stated that Rimini Street’s “fixed-price model is superior in that it creates a win-win relationship between the customer and the company.”

The Japan Institute of IT also highlighted two of the Company’s patent-pending AI Support Applications in particular – Case Assignment Advisor and C-Signal – as reasons for being awarded the top prize, citing Rimini Street’s “excellent measures” to maintain and improve “high customer satisfaction.” Rimini Street’s artificial intelligence and machine-learning platform was designed to streamline and accelerate service delivery to continually improve the quality and efficiency of its support operations.

