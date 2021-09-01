checkAd

ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma at the Upcoming American Urological Association’s Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced Karim Chamie, M.D., Associate Professor of Urology, UCLA Department of Urology, will be presenting the Phase 2/3 clinical results of IL-15 Superagonist N-803 with BCG in BCG-unresponsive bladder cancer at the American Urological Association’s Annual Meeting on Sept. 10th.

Updated data will be presented as a follow-up to Dr. Chamie’s oral presentation at ASCO GU in February 2021 in which 72 subjects in Cohort A of the QUILT 3.032 trial were evaluated. Eighty-one subjects are now fully enrolled in Cohort A and evaluable with median follow-up of over 20 months.

The full oral presentation, titled “PD09-05: Phase 2/3 clinical results of IL-15RαFc superagonist N-803 with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in-situ (CIS) patients,” will be available in the Events section of ImmunityBio’s Investor Relations website on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10:10 a.m. PDT.

QUILT 3.032 is an open-label, three cohort multicenter Phase 2/3 study of intravesical BCG plus Anktiva (N-803) in patients with BCG-unresponsive high-grade NMIBC (NCT03022825) and was opened in 2017. The primary endpoint for Cohort A of this Phase 2/3 study is incidence of complete response (CR) of CIS at any time. The FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase I data. In December 2019, the FDA granted ImmunityBio Breakthrough Therapy Designation based on interim Phase 2 data indicating the primary endpoint of the trial was already met.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a leading late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing next-generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate (natural killer cell and macrophage) and adaptive (T cell) immune systems to create long-term “immunological memory.”

ImmunityBio has a comprehensive immunotherapy pipeline with more than 40 clinical trials (company sponsored or investigator initiated)—of which 25 are at Phase II and III stages of development—across 19 indications in solid and liquid cancers and infectious diseases. Currently 17 first-in-human immunotherapy agents are in clinical testing and, to date, over 1,800 patients have been studied with our antibody cytokine fusion proteins, albumin chemo immunomodulators, Adeno and yeast vaccines and our off-the-shelf natural killer cell products. Anktiva (ImmunityBio’s lead cytokine infusion protein) is a novel interleukin-15 (IL-15) superagonist complex and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

