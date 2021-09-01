checkAd

Thyme Care Announces Strategic Partnership with Clover Health to Support Members Navigating Through Their Cancer Journey

01.09.2021   

Thyme Care, an oncology care management solution providing high touch, tech-enabled cancer care navigation, today announced a partnership with Clover Health, (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors. The partnership builds on the companies’ shared vision to improve lives and eliminate health disparities by delivering personalized support and resources at no cost to Clover’s Medicare Advantage members across New Jersey.

Thyme Care’s cancer navigation services and oncology network help ensure that cancer patients have personalized support, quality resources, and quick access to high-value care. The company was founded by a team of former executives from Flatiron Health to improve the quality of life for individuals diagnosed with cancer by increasing access to comprehensive oncology services.

“Everything about cancer is difficult, including how to successfully navigate it. We educate and engage individuals and caregivers in their cancer treatment, establish trust, and help them make informed decisions at every stage of care,” said Bobby Green, President and Chief Medical Officer at Thyme Care. “We’re proud to partner with Clover Health and share the same ambition to improve the cancer experience for their members, while we work together to improve outcomes and lower costs for everyone involved.”

Thyme Care’s intuitive technology generates actionable insights that make it possible to identify at-risk members earlier and offer relevant support based on where members are in their cancer journey in order to close gaps in care and drive value. Now, every Clover Health member in New Jersey with a suspected or confirmed cancer diagnosis will have access to a personalized team of physician-guided oncology nurses and resource specialists who will provide education, guidance, and advocacy while offering support and coordinating with providers every step of the way.

“The work we’re doing with Thyme Care is an excellent example of our ability to plug innovative solutions into the Clover Assistant that allow us to assist primary care physicians with their patients’ care,” said Andrew Toy, President and CTO of Clover Health. “Getting a cancer diagnosis is devastating, especially for seniors who are already managing multiple chronic conditions. We believe the support and care coordination provided through this partnership will go a long way in helping our members live better lives.”

About Thyme Care

Thyme Care is an oncology care management company providing high-touch, technology-enabled care navigation. Founded to create a better cancer journey for all, Thyme Care guides cancer patients and their caregivers through a complex healthcare system by providing personalized resources, support, and quick access to high-value care. The company’s unique approach aligns the incentives of patients, payers and providers and coordinates integrated care that leads to better outcomes and lower costs. To learn more about Thyme Care’s mission to radically improve the cancer experience with human guidance informed by intuitive technology, visit www.thymecare.com.




