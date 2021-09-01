checkAd

Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company’s executive management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 9-13, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2021.

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer will provide a corporate update through a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Members of the executive management team will host meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2021.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2020 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Elhan Webb, CFA, VP Investor Relations
elhan.webb@rubiustx.com

Media
Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com

Dan Budwick, 1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com





