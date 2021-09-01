Rubius Therapeutics to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company’s executive management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 9-13, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14, 2021.



Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., president and chief executive officer will provide a corporate update through a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.