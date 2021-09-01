checkAd

MKS Instruments to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

  • Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. ET.
  • Citi’s Global Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these sessions will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.mksinst.com/events-and-presentations and a replay of the events will be available for a limited time thereafter.

About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: 978.557.5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com 





