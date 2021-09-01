Katapult Pledges Financial Support and Relief Efforts In Wake Of Hurricane Ida

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities devastated by Hurricane Ida. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, retail partners, and the communities that have been devastated by this storm,” said Orlando Zayas, CEO of Katapult. “Our team at Katapult is working quickly to facilitate support and provide relief to those who need it so they can focus on what’s most important, their safety.”

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult , an e-commerce focused financial technology company, today announced its plans to assist its customers and the communities directly affected by Hurricane Ida.

As part of its plan to provide assistance to the surrounding communities, Katapult is taking the following actions:

Donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi. The donation will help evacuation shelters in providing services and supplies to those who have been affected.

Extending hardship support to its customers in impacted areas via temporary payment reductions on regular lease payments. Any active Katapult customer can reach the customer support team 24/7 to communicate their hardship and receive assistance with payment reductions.

In addition, Katapult is reaching out to its customers and retail partners located in the directly affected area to see how they can further support them during this difficult time. Katapult remains committed to assisting its customers, retail partners, and communities as they recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Katapult’s customer support team can be reached by calling 1-833- KATAPULT (528-2785) or by taking advantage of 24/7 live chat at https://go.katapult.com/chat .

