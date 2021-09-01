checkAd

LPL Financial Welcomes TBT Financial Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that TBT Financial Services has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The advisors reported having served approximately $625 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Raymond James.

For more than 25 years, the experienced financial professionals at TBT Financial Services have remained committed to quality and excellence in investment management. The TBT team, based in Longview and Tyler, Texas, includes financial advisors Jerry Martin, Jon Cromer AIF, Mitzi Bjork, Carl Newman, Jr., CFP, CPFA, Curtis Hinshaw and Clint Quinn, as well as four operations support staff members. They work closely with families, individuals and business owners across East Texas to provide personal attention and thoughtful advice to help each client invest soundly for their future.

“Our clients are our main priority, which is why we work to understand each unique circumstance and ultimately create a distinctive plan that provides clients with a roadmap for their financial journey,” Martin said.

The move to LPL is the first step in the firm’s plans to rebrand early next year and move out of its current bank premises into a larger building that allows for future growth and more visibility.

“We’re making a series of positive changes that will help us enhance the way we serve our clients, expand our capabilities and position us for long-term sustainability and growth,” Martin said. “Through research and due diligence, we believe that LPL provides us with the best opportunity to maintain our independence while we expand the practice. LPL’s strong technology investments were especially appealing, both from an operations standpoint and to be able to offer to clients. The capabilities will allow for a more streamlined and efficient process as we strive to create differentiated experiences for our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome the TBT team to the LPL family and are honored to serve as their partner as they embark on a new journey to rebrand and expand their presence in the local community. At LPL, we are deeply committed to giving advisors choice and flexibility so they can build their perfect practice – for today and for the future. We have designed innovative solutions and capabilities to help advisors grow and be successful in serving the diverse needs of their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with TBT Financial Services.”

