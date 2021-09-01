checkAd

Dhanusha Sivajee to Join Angi as Chief Marketing Officer and Capitalize on America’s Renewed Focus on the Home

01.09.2021   

Seasoned Executive Brings Two Decades of Innovative Brand Strategy to Fuel the Angi Brand Transformation

DENVER, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI), a leading and comprehensive solution for all home needs, announced the appointment of Dhanusha Sivajee to Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 7, 2021. Ms. Sivajee’s leadership will build upon Angi’s recent brand transformation, bringing over 20 years of experience driving growth for global consumer brands The Knot Worldwide, Bloomberg and HBO. As CMO, Ms. Sivajee will oversee the company’s brand marketing vision, strategy and execution for both homeowners and pros.

“Dhanusha is the kind of passionate leader Angi needs to chart the future of the brand,” said Oisin Hanrahan, Chief Executive Officer, Angi. “Dhanusha’s track record in building strong, engaging consumer brands make her the perfect leader to continue the transformation of Angi from Angie’s List. She understands how to build a world-class, modern brand that reflects our values and resonates with homeowners and pros.”

Angi has modernized the home service marketplace with the innovation and sensibility that is aligned with today’s homeowner. Angi has successfully built a network of over 250,000 service professionals and a product that finds the perfect solution for every job. Most recently, the company launched Angi Services, enabling consumers to instantly purchase pre-priced home services directly on Angi and launched Angi Key, its new holistic membership program.

Ms. Sivajee brings extensive strategic marketing and marketplace experience to Angi. She most recently served as CMO of The Knot Worldwide (previously XO Group) where she was an integral part of the executive team responsible for the media to marketplace transformation that led to tripling the value of the company and a successful exit of the company. Prior to The Knot Worldwide, Ms. Sivajee served as Chief Marketing Officer of the AOL Brand Group and was responsible for driving significant audience growth across AOL’s portfolio of digital brands. She has also held senior-level marketing and content development positions at Bloomberg and HBO, where she led all consumer and go-to-market strategies for Bloomberg's suite of award-winning mobile apps and HBO's industry-leading digital product - HBO GO. Ms. Sivajee received a BS in International Management from the University of Manchester, England and an MBA from Duke University.

“Our homes have truly become the center of our lives over the past eighteen months. Millions of people are initiating home projects every day and they are looking for the right pros to get the job done without any of the hassle,” said Dhanusha Sivajee. “We are in the unique position to take this incredible demand and continue to increase brand awareness and education amongst both the homeowners who need it and the pros who drive it. It is so exciting to be joining the leading brand in the space as it continues its unparalleled growth and transformation.”

About Angi Inc

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of nearly 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

