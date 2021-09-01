Praxis Precision Medicines to Present at Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that management will participate in the ‘Emerging Therapies for Psychiatric Disorders’ panel at Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. ET.



The panel will be available via live webcast through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of the company’s website at www.praxismedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Praxis’ website for 90 days following the event.