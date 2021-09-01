checkAd

Sovos Brands Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. today announced the addition of Valarie L. Sheppard, former Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Controller for The Procter & Gamble Company, and Mala Singh, Chief People Officer for Electronic Arts, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sheppard will also serve as chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, who has stepped down from the position after two years.

“We are pleased to welcome Valarie and Mala to the Sovos Brands board as new directors,” said William R. Johnson, chairman of the board for Sovos Brands and operating partner with Advent International. “These appointments come at an exciting time for the company, as we continue our mission to introduce more delicious, one-of-a-kind food brands to our consumers. Both Valarie and Mala bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas, and we believe their skills and perspectives will both complement and enhance our current board. We look forward to their contributions.”

  • Valarie L. Sheppard is the former Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Controller for The Procter & Gamble Company, and has deep financial knowledge in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. She began her career at The Procter & Gamble Company in 1986 and held various senior financial leadership positions at the company since 2009 until becoming its Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Controller in 2019. For more than three decades, Ms. Sheppard has supported various Procter & Gamble departments in regions around the world. Ms. Sheppard previously served on the board of directors for Anixter International, Inc., a global distributor of network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power solutions, from 2015 to 2020.
  • Mala Singh currently serves as Chief People Officer for Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, and has decades of experience in human resources management. She rejoined the company from Minted LLC, an online marketplace of independent artists and designers, where she served as Chief People Officer from 2014 to 2016. Ms. Singh initially joined EA in 2008 and has held multiple leadership roles, serving different regions within the company’s global Human Resources department. Previously, she held several director-level positions at global biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as global health service company Cigna Corporation. Ms. Singh first began her career in human resources in 1993.

“I want to thank Carol for her invaluable contributions during her time as a member of the board,” said Mr. Johnson. “Since 2019, the board has greatly benefited from her insights and expertise, which have helped us get to where we are today, and we are grateful for her expertise these last two years.”

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, focused on acquiring and building authentic, great-tasting brands that seamlessly fit into consumers’ lives. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are at once genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

Contacts:

Media and Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Sovos@icrinc.com





