Sovos Brands Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. today announced the addition of Valarie L. Sheppard, former Executive Vice President, Treasurer, and Controller for The Procter & Gamble Company, and Mala Singh, Chief People Officer for Electronic Arts, Inc., to its Board of Directors. Ms. Sheppard will also serve as chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, who has stepped down from the position after two years.



“We are pleased to welcome Valarie and Mala to the Sovos Brands board as new directors,” said William R. Johnson, chairman of the board for Sovos Brands and operating partner with Advent International. “These appointments come at an exciting time for the company, as we continue our mission to introduce more delicious, one-of-a-kind food brands to our consumers. Both Valarie and Mala bring a wealth of experience in their respective areas, and we believe their skills and perspectives will both complement and enhance our current board. We look forward to their contributions.”