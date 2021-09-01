checkAd

Le Mans Virtual Returns with U.S. $250,000 Prize Pool and Spectacular On-Site January Finale at Autosport International

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021   

Joint venture between Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest returns in September with new and improved features, including four virtual rounds across world-famous racetracks

MIAMI, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture with Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) -- a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), returns to competition this September with a new name, revised format, portfolio of prestige partners and an exciting live grand finale televised for all fans. Following the notable success of last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June 2020, the newly re-named and expanded Le Mans Virtual Series will be a global, elite series made up of five rounds. For an exciting preview, click here to view the trailer of the Series.

Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games, Gérard Neveu, commented on the launch of Le Mans Virtual Series, “Last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was a huge success, and we have an opportunity to do it even better this time! This year, the event will further benefit the teams, partners and, of course, massive gaming and spectator audiences worldwide. We are extremely pleased to have secured the support of such an impressive portfolio of partners, and we can’t wait to get started this season with the reveal next week of some top-class names on the entry list.”

The first four rounds, taking place between September and December, will be held strictly online, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual taking place as the climax of the premier endurance esports championship. The finale will be a live, televised event within the 2022 Autosport International motorsport show in Birmingham, U.K. on January 15 and 16, 2022, with 50% of the entire U.S.$250,000 prize fund available for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual standalone race.

The calendar of events features some of the world’s most famous racetracks which will challenge all the drivers to their limits and is expected to thrill the millions of esports enthusiasts worldwide. The rounds will be:

Round 1 4 Hours of Monza, Italy September 25, 2021
Round 2 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium October 16, 2021
Round 3 8 Hours of Nürburgring, Germany November 13, 2021
Round 4 6 Hours of Sebring, USA December 18, 2021
Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 15/16, 2022

