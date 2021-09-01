Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Virtual Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.