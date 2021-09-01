Disaster Relief. Community Support. Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Comprehensive Hurricane Ida Response
Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $250,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005199/en/
“Regions will stand with our customers and communities,” said Steve Nivet, Consumer Banking regional executive for Regions Bank. Services for individuals and businesses are designed to support disaster relief. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Disaster Relief:
Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation, said the $250,000 total will be divided among several agencies meeting short- and long-term needs. Initial grants from the $250,000 total will include:
- $50,000 for the Louisiana Region of the American Red Cross, which is working with community partners to provide shelter and comfort for people in need;
- $50,000 for the Salvation Army’s Alabama-Louisiana-Mississippi division, which is managing large-scale relief work in several areas hit hard by Ida;
- $25,000 for United Way of Southeast Louisiana in New Orleans, which is administering a dedicated Hurricane Ida Relief Fund;
- and $25,000 for the Houma-based United Way of South Louisiana, which serves Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.
- Remaining funding from the $250,000 total will be allocated to organizations based on longer-term needs that emerge in the coming months.
“Nonprofits and relief organizations are doing incredible work addressing urgent needs, and through these grants, our focus at the Regions Foundation is to provide resources that will support their real-time response to the storm,” Self said. “Additional needs will develop as our communities rebuild stronger, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support ongoing work well into the future. We also encourage people and businesses who are in a position to donate to consider how they, too, can support nonprofits that are on the front lines of helping people impacted by Hurricane Ida.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare