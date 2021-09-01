Disaster Relief. Community Support. Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation Launch Comprehensive Hurricane Ida Response

Regions Bank on Wednesday announced a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida. In addition, the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a commitment of $250,000 in grant funding for organizations providing disaster relief.

“Regions will stand with our customers and communities,” said Steve Nivet, Consumer Banking regional executive for Regions Bank. Services for individuals and businesses are designed to support disaster relief. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Disaster Relief:

Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation, said the $250,000 total will be divided among several agencies meeting short- and long-term needs. Initial grants from the $250,000 total will include:

“Nonprofits and relief organizations are doing incredible work addressing urgent needs, and through these grants, our focus at the Regions Foundation is to provide resources that will support their real-time response to the storm,” Self said. “Additional needs will develop as our communities rebuild stronger, and the Regions Foundation will be there to support ongoing work well into the future. We also encourage people and businesses who are in a position to donate to consider how they, too, can support nonprofits that are on the front lines of helping people impacted by Hurricane Ida.”