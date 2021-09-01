Robotic Assistance Devices Reaches Milestone with One-Hundredth ROSA Unit Shipped

RAD CEO, Steve Reinharz (back row left) poses with the REX (RAD Excellence Center) production team along with members of the R&D group and administrative staff to commemorate the 100th ROSA unit shipment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m very happy with the rapid success we’ve seen with ROSA,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. “Moving our production capabilities to Detroit has proven to be a great move for RAD. Our exceptional production team can now keep up with the increasing demand for ROSA. And next month we will unveil the fruits of our expanded engineering efforts when we introduce ‘RAD 3.0’. The RAD 3.0 lineup includes a totally reengineered ROSA180, with even greater functionality and a gorgeous new design,” Reinharz added.

According to the company, ROSA was developed as a way to package the capabilities and performance of the popular SCOT device into a smaller and more affordable form factor. RAD’s recently announced ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD recently published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all of design elements, performance, quality and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT, ROSA180, Wally, Wally HSO, AVA, or ROAMEO. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.