checkAd

Varonis Announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 15:05  |  27   |   |   

Data discovery and classification capabilities enhance Varonis' SaaS security solution, DatAdvantage Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive. The offering adds data discovery context to complement DatAdvantage Cloud, a solution launched earlier this year that centrally monitors and protects data across multiple Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) applications.

Join our Varonis Virtual Connect! event, Tackling SaaS Security Risks: A CISO’s Perspective on September 9 at noon ET to hear how Varonis DatAdvantage Cloud helps a CISO from a global communications firm manage cyber risk and be among the first to learn about Data Classification Cloud.

"Varonis has a long and successful track record helping organizations automatically scan and classify sensitive and regulated information in enterprise data stores on premises and in cloud stores like Microsoft 365," says Jacob Broido, VP of Product Management, Varonis. "With Data Classification Cloud, organizations can find exposed sensitive data on additional cloud apps and services to limit their blast radius from ransomware attacks and data breaches."

Key benefits of Data Classification Cloud include:

  • Find exposed data. Automatically discover where sensitive data might be hiding in Box and Google Drive. Varonis looks inside files to find sensitive information by matching over 400 classification patterns and shows you where data is exposed to all employees – or anyone on the internet.
  • Get high-fidelity results. Varonis generates highly accurate classification results by going beyond regular expressions. We use proximity matching, negative keywords, and algorithmic verification to reduce false positives.
  • Monitor and control data access. See which sensitive data is open to too many people, monitor usage, and make smart decisions about how to quickly and safely reduce your SaaS data risk.

Data Classification Cloud complements DatAdvantage Cloud, which correlates identities with privileges and activities across cloud stores, including AWS, Box, GitHub, Google Drive, Jira, Okta, Salesforce, Slack, and Zoom. Organizations can see and prioritize their biggest cloud risks, proactively reduce their blast radius, and conduct faster cross-cloud investigations.

DatAdvantage Cloud and Data Classification Cloud together can help answer critical security and compliance questions like: "Which sensitive files containing PII are exposed via sharing links?" or "Which external users have been granted permissions in any of our SaaS apps?"

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact:
James Arestia
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2149
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Varonis Announces Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive Data discovery and classification capabilities enhance Varonis' SaaS security solution, DatAdvantage CloudNEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces Data …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...