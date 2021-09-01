Top Digital Media Studio Mythical Entertainment to Develop Synthetic Voices with Veritone MARVEL.ai

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, today announced the latest customer of Veritone MARVEL.ai, the company’s end-to-end voice-as-a-service (VaaS) solution. Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, better known as Rhett & Link, founders of creator-led content studio Mythical Entertainment and hosts of the most popular daily show on the Internet, “Good Mythical Morning,” will use Veritone MARVEL.ai to create, manage, license and monetize their own hyper-realistic synthetic voices.

Voice commerce is predicted to hit $80 billion by 2023. Fueling this growth, Veritone MARVEL.ai supports both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech processes, offering the first complete, end-to-end suite of voice capabilities and features. Built on aiWARE, Veritone’s proprietary operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone MARVEL.ai enables users to leverage multiple best-in-class voice engines, ensuring they utilize the most logical solution for their specific needs. aiWARE also gives Veritone MARVEL.ai users the ability to combine top voice engines with other cognitive capabilities — such as foreign language translation, sentiment analysis and content classification — to create high-quality, personalized and localized content at scale.

Veritone MARVEL.ai’s synthetic voice technology will enable Rhett & Link to level-up their content value by localizing its popular shows, developing new monetization channels and leveraging their branded voices to create new content opportunities.

“Synthetic voice is a fascinating technology and surely part of the future of media,” Rhett & Link said. “The opportunity to create our own AI-powered voices was incredibly exciting for us because testing out new and exciting ideas is exactly what we do best at Mythical. Taking our already innovative content to new technological heights will not only provide additional distribution and monetization options for our content but also allow us to reach more viewers around the world.”

“I cannot wait to hear my own synthetic voice speaking French,” Rhett said. Added Link, “The possibilities for new content creation and connection with viewers beyond our core English-speaking audiences are endless.”

As a provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s largest media companies, premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, Veritone includes digital influencers as a key part of its growth strategy. Combining powerful voices from one of YouTube’s most-followed channels with our pioneering VaaS solution showcases a new way creators can stay ahead of rapidly shifting trends in content creation and creative content development. Synthetic voice is poised to transform how content is created by individual creators and across the media and entertainment industry, as well as how it is localized in numerous other markets.