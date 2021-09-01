checkAd

OPIS by IHS Markit Expands Carbon Pricing Suite with Additional Transparency for World’s Largest Compliance Markets

OPIS, an IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) company, the leading benchmark provider for emissions and carbon markets data, launches today an expansion to its extensive daily compliance carbon pricing services, providing the most transparency for the largest emissions programs in the world. The expansion of the OPIS Carbon Market Report extends the OPIS compliance carbon pricing suite to over 100 indices and provides solutions to stakeholders compliant with jurisdictional programs.

New price assessments include Renewable Energy Certificates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts and Connecticut, the New England Power Pool General Information System and PJM Environmental Information Services, as well as additional assessments for California’s Cap-and-Trade Program.

With rising awareness for the global climate challenge and in anticipation of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 26) in November, governments are deploying and strengthening environmental programs that put a price on carbon as a strategy to reduce emissions.

In the United States, 17 state and local governments have increased clean energy targets in their Renewable Portfolio Standards over the past three years. Meanwhile in 2021, California enforced new cap-and-trade regulations for carbon offsets, creating a separate market for credits that are issued to projects with a direct environmental benefit in the state. On the East Coast, the multi-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is drawing more participation, with Virginia becoming the 11th state in the cap-and-trade cooperative for power emissions this year. Pennsylvania is on deck to join RGGI in 2022.

“The call to action for global climate mitigation brought forth in the Paris Agreement sets the stage for all governments to adopt carbon policies that leverage market-based mechanisms,” said Fred Rozell, president, OPIS by IHS Markit. “Initiatives that put a price on carbon effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create revenue for clean energy and environmental programs. The comprehensive OPIS suite of carbon assessments provides transparency for all sectors covered by regulatory programs and corporations engaged in voluntarily offsetting their carbon footprint through carbon credits.”

