Hudson Pacific Properties Updates Full-Year and Q3 2021 Outlook in Connection with Recent Acquisitions and Capital Markets Activity

01.09.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (the "Company" or "Hudson Pacific") (NYSE: HPP) today increased its full-year and third quarter 2021 Funds From Operations (FFO) guidance to $1.94 to $2.00 per diluted share, excluding specified items, and $0.48 to $0.50 per diluted share, excluding specified items, respectively.

Specified items for the third quarter stemming from the transactions described below include $6.7 million of transaction-related expenses and $2.8 million of costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt. As a result, specified items for the full year, including those referenced in the Company’s second quarter SEC filings, include $7.8 million of transaction-related expenses, $1.4 million of prior-period supplemental property tax expenses and $2.8 million of costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

The revised estimates reflect the impact of three recent transactions, including the acquisitions of Star Waggons (closed August 31, 2021) and Zio Studio Services (closed August 17, 2021) for a combined $222 million (before closing costs and other adjustments), each funded with a combination of cash on hand and draws under the Company’s revolving credit facility. The combined impact of these acquisitions is approximately $0.04 and $0.01 per diluted share to the Company’s full-year and third quarter 2021 FFO guidance, respectively. A press release with additional details about the transactions can be found in the investors section of HudsonPacificProperties.com.

The revised estimates also reflect the impact of refinancing the Company’s mortgage loan secured by its Hollywood Media Portfolio (the "Hollywood Media Portfolio Refinancing"). The new loan replaces the prior $900 million loan bearing LIBOR plus 2.15% per annum with a $1.1 billion loan bearing LIBOR plus 1.25%. Similar to the original loan, the new loan has a two-year term from the first payment date, with three one-year extension options, subject to certain requirements, and is non-recourse, except as to customary non-recourse carveouts. The Company purchased approximately $209.8 million of the Hollywood Media Portfolio Refinancing, which bears interest at a weighted average rate of LIBOR plus 2.08% per annum. While contributing to the revised guidance, the impact of this refinancing on a standalone basis is less than one full cent per diluted share to the Company’s full-year and third quarter 2021 FFO guidance, respectively.

