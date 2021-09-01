checkAd

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 15:10  |  24   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021 list for the third year by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work. The PEOPLE Companies that Care list spotlights the top U.S. companies who have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment. The list will be featured in the Sept. 13, 2021 print issue of PEOPLE which will be available on newsstands nationwide Sept. 3.

“We are incredibly honored that PEOPLE and Great Place to Work have recognized Horizon as a Company That Cares,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “While Horizon has always placed a great emphasis on being a leader in the social responsibility space, the past year and a half has elevated the critical role businesses need to play in providing solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our global community. We are proud to be at the forefront of helping to create a more just and caring world for all.”

During the last year, Horizon expanded its commitment to education equity with $1 million in scholarships to support economically disadvantaged students and students of color at Lake Forest College and Howard University. The scholarships help remove financial obstacles and support students in reaching their full academic potential. Horizon also allocated $1.2 million to support various organizations focused on COVID-19 relief, held a successful back-to-school drive for the company’s long-term partner, Perspectives Math and Science Academy, and is financially supporting victims of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti in August. Encouraging employees to give back, the company matches up to $500 annually for each employee to donate to their chosen non-profits, as well as offers a Make It Personal Day benefit where employees are encouraged to take a day to do something meaningful to them.

PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care list is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About PEOPLE Companies that Care

Great Place to Work selected the Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 4.5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021 list for the third year by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work. The PEOPLE Companies that Care list spotlights the top U.S. companies …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports Record Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Increasing Full-Year 2021 Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten