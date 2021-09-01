American CBD Pioneer GenCanna Acquires London-Based CBD Provider, CBD Capital

WINCHESTER, Ky., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCanna (https://gencanna.com/), an industry founding producer of premium full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD and other quality cannabinoids for bulk supply and finished goods formulation, announced today that it has acquired CBD Capital Ltd (https://cbd-capital.com/), the leading provider of CBD distillate, isolate, and water-soluble bulk ingredients as well as white and private label services to the United Kingdom, the European Union and markets worldwide. CBD Capital CEO, Hassan Akhtar, will continue to serve in his current role.

The acquisition of CBD Capital enables GenCanna to broaden its bulk CBD product offering and distribution capabilities to its overseas customers, as well as expand its formulation capabilities and business-to-business operations through CBD Capital's network of valued partners. CBD Capital also brings with it several sub-brands that will now enjoy accelerated product development and market expansion as more resources are devoted to them. The addition of CBD Capital follows GenCanna's acquisition of London-based CBD finished goods formulator and brand accelerator, Taylor Mammon, further anchoring GenCanna's footprint across the global CBD market.

"The highly strategic acquisition of CBD Capital widens and solidifies GenCanna's leadership position across high-growth CBD markets in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the rest of the world," said Andrew Barnett, CEO of GenCanna. "As a long-term partner of CBD Capital, we are deeply familiar with its impressive business, which will significantly boost GenCanna's ability to provide our growing global customer base with deepened and broadened services — such as greater formulation capability and expanded finished goods versatility, increased supply chain flexibility, and quick-to-market turnaround. We look forward to leveraging CBD Capital's strong industry experience and passion as we develop end-to-end, turnkey solutions that speed sales and maximize gross margin dollars for our customers. This is the GenCanna way."