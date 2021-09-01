Alkaline88 Available Soon In 9 Major U.S. Airports

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that its 1-liter and 700ml bottles of Alkaline88 will be available in over 100 retail locations in nine major U.S. airports including JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Chicago O’Hare, Reagan National, Orlando International, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and Philadelphia International. In what will be an immediate boon to the brand’s international awareness, hundreds of millions of passengers flying to over 250 destinations around the world will soon be able to enjoy Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 on their journey.

“With the rebounding of the airline industry, this was an ideal time for Alkaline88 to enter into this channel. The sales team and our new director of hospitality and foodservice, Gary Bliss, have done an amazing job securing this deal. Now, hundreds of millions of passengers will have access to Deliciously Smooth Alkaline88 as they travel through major airports to destinations around the world. Featured in over 100 retail locations, our brand will be accessible to every passenger that enters these terminals,” stated Ricky Wright, President & CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “These airports represent nine of the top thirty airports in North America. They include the big three in New York City area—JFK, LaGuardia and Newark— Chicago O’Hare, Reagan National, Orlando International, George Bush Intercontinental/Houston, Minneapolis-St. Paul International, and Philadelphia International. In 2019, over 400 million passengers flew out of these airports. This is another significant win for The Alkaline Water Company in the On-Premise channel.”

“One of the country’s top wholesale food distributors will be supplying Alkaline88 to over 100 retail locations in these major airports. Distribution deals like this, across multiple regions, help us position ourselves to take advantage of future opportunities in these major metropolitan markets. With Alkaline88 products in major travel hubs across the country when we launch our omni-channel marketing campaign, millions of people will see and be able to try our brand for the first time,” concluded Mr. Wright.